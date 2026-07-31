Amazon shares surge 11% after earnings while Apple slipped 8% in the US markets

United States technology giants Amazon and Apple saw their stock prices move in opposite directions after announcing their results today, on 31 July (Friday) as the market opened higher near the end of a volatile week, AFP reported.

Shares of Amazon surged 11% due to growth in its cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and chips divisions; while Apple shares fell 8% after the company's forecast disappointed investors, despite also topping estimates.

Advertisement

According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker's drop is its biggest since April 2025 and dragged the broader market. At the top of the sell-off were concerns that component shortages weigh heavy on the company's sales forecast, it added.

Amazon, Microsoft show AI spending to continue Another Bloomberg report noted that aggressive expenditure on AI by banner names including Amazon, Alphabet (Google's parent) and Microsoft — also among the world's largest cloud computing providers i.e. hyperscalers — has shown investors that demand for chips and related equipment will continue to remain strong.

Amazon yesterday increased its forecast for full-year capex to $220 billion from $200 billion, with CEO Andy Jassy saying that most of this will go towards AI.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also confirmed its capex forecast, absent the impact of an accounting change.

Alphabet raised its spending outlook, and

Meta Platforms increased the low end of its guidance for capex. Getting investors on board with the idea is “good news” for companies engaged in chipmaking, networking gear and other technology used in data centers after recent fears over potential spending slowdown had weighed on shares of those companies.

Advertisement

Outlook ‘brightening’ for AI, data centre players Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kunjan Sobhani and Oscar Hernandez Tejada noted that the outlook for the coming year is brightening. “With most large hyperscalers raising or reiterating capital spending plans in their earnings commentary, the likelihood of upside to 2026-27 consensus for computing and networking chipmakers is growing,” they said in a note.

Both Amazon and Microsoft got good responses to their earnings and plans for cloud computing, even while investors were less impressed by Meta, Alphabet and today Apple. Here, the big concern is that large spends have no clear payoff.

Ken Gawrelski, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co. told Bloomberg that increasingly investors are looking for returns. “Go back 12 to 18 months ago, it was about how much could you spend and how much capacity could you bring online. Now the market has pivoted, and is rightly focused on the return on investment,” he added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn