Amazon slips below $1 trillion in value after bleak outlook2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 05:38 AM IST
The stock fell as much as 12% on Friday after the e-commerce giant projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in the company’s history
Amazon.com Inc.’s market value briefly fell below $1 trillion after its disappointing earnings report and outlook sent investors running for the exit.