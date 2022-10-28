Amazon slips below $1 trillion in value after bleak outlook

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc., once worth more than $1.2 trillion, has seen its market value tumble to about $710 billion. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. market value plunged by more than 75% from its $1.08 trillion peak last year, forcing it out from the ranks of the world’s 20 largest companies. Even Apple Inc., whose massive cash flows and fortress balance sheet have made it a favorite destination for risk averse investors, briefly lost its title as the most valuable company in the world to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

