Amber Enterprise stock surges 20% to hit all-time high ahead of Q2 results

In the past week, Amber Enterprises' stock price has surged by 20 percent following the announcement of a joint venture (JV) between Amber Group and Korea Circuit to produce printed circuit boards (PCBs) in India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Amber Enterprise stock surges 20% to hit all-time high ahead of Q2 results.
Amber Enterprise stock surges 20% to hit all-time high ahead of Q2 results.

Amber Enterprises' shares soared 20 per cent on Monday, reaching a new high of 6,484.25 during intra-day trading on the BSE, ahead of the company's Q2FY25 results scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 22.

The household appliances stock has significantly outperformed the market, soaring 41 per cent in just one month, compared to a 4.5 per cent drop in the benchmark index. Over the past seven months, the stock has surged 106 per cent from its price of 2,991.20 on March 20.

In the past week, Amber Enterprises' stock price has surged by 20 percent following the announcement of a joint venture (JV) between Amber Group and Korea Circuit to produce printed circuit boards (PCBs) in India.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 stock picks: Ashika Group recommends 7 stocks with up to 33% upside

This JV marks a strategic move into high-tech and advanced manufacturing of HDI, Flex, and semiconductor substrate PCBs. The partnership reflects a shared vision to bring world-class technology and manufacturing excellence to India, addressing the rapidly growing demand for electronics in the domestic market.

Amber Enterprises stock performance

Amber Group, via its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics, will hold a 70 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Korea Circuit will own the remaining 30 per cent. According to a stock exchange filing, the company stated that this partnership aligns with the Indian government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, enhancing domestic value addition within the industry and promoting import substitution.

Amber is a highly integrated and comprehensive provider of solutions in the room air conditioner (RAC) segment, as well as for both RAC and non-RAC components. Over time, air conditioning has evolved from being considered a luxury to a necessity, with increasing demand in households, construction, infrastructure, and the hospitality industry, making this sector attractive for investment opportunities.

For the quarter ended June (Q1FY25), Amber reported a 60% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching 75 crore. Revenue surged 41% YoY to 2,401 crore, driven by strong demand for room air conditioners (RAC) due to a favorable summer season.

Also Read | Raymond Lifestyle shares surge 5.5% on MOSL’s buy rating; 35% upside likely

Thanks to favorable weather and robust secondary sales, Amber's RAC segment grew 50% YoY, while the non-RAC components segment saw a 39% YoY increase. On average, this division grew 44% YoY.

Management remains optimistic about the long-term growth of the RAC segment, particularly in components, fueled by rising AC demand and the ongoing addition of new segments and clients in consumer durables. In the electronics division, the company is expanding its customer base in sectors like automotive, defense, medical, and telecom, with plans for rapid growth in this area. Amber is also broadening its market presence in railways, though ordering in this segment remains slow.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAmber Enterprise stock surges 20% to hit all-time high ahead of Q2 results

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.85
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.15%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,728.80
03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
47.65 (2.83%)

Tata Steel share price

155.00
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

245.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,701.10
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
13.1 (0.78%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,842.50
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-14.7 (-0.79%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.99%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Heg share price

459.80
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-37 (-7.45%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)

Tata Consumer share price

1,016.45
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-78.2 (-7.14%)

Aether Industries share price

862.40
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-63.2 (-6.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,188.45
03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
100.5 (9.24%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,655.15
03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
89.85 (5.74%)

Bajaj Auto share price

10,500.55
03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
437.45 (4.35%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
113.5 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.