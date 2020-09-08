Amber Enterprises gains 9% after launching QIP issue

“Amber Enterprises India launched QIP at a floor price of Rs1,798.72 per share. In our view, we expect the company will raise Rs300-400cr money for future working and capex requirement which is 5-7% of current share capital. We believe that increasing demand for contract manufacturing in India due to the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative by the government. This is a positive move by the company to take advantage of the growing opportunity in India," said analysts at Angel Broking.