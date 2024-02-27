Amber Enterprises, Kajaria Ceramics, Supreme Industries are key picks of Jefferies in small & mid-cap space.
Stock Market Today: Amber Enterprises, Kajaria Ceramics, Supreme Industries are top picks of Jefferies in small & mid-cap space. Other companies with Buy ratings include Crompton Consumer, Polycab India, V-Guard, Finolex cables, UPL Ltd, FInolex Cables, Graphite India, and HEG
Amber Enterprises, Kajaria Ceramics, Supreme Industries are among the top picks of Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in the Small and Mid-cap space (SMID).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message