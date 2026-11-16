Amber Enterprises shares resume losing run, tank over 8% after weak Q2 from peer Kaynes Technology. Is more fall ahead?

Shares of Amber Enterprises tanked 8.4% in Monday's trade on 16 November, falling to ₹6,199 apiece and reversing all of Friday's gains, as weaker-than-expected Q2 results from peer Kaynes Technology weighed on investor sentiment towards electronics manufacturing stocks.
The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company's consolidated net profit plunged 61.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹45.4 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹118.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations, however, increased 4.4% YoY to ₹952.2 crore from ₹912 crore. Despite the modest revenue growth, operating performance weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 16.2% to ₹125.6 crore from ₹150 crore a year earlier.
The pressure was also reflected in operating margins, with EBITDA margin contracting to 13.2% in the September quarter from 16.4% in Q2FY26, indicating a squeeze on profitability despite higher revenue.
Amber last week announced its Q2 numbers, with revenue exceeded the analysts estimates, while its margins and net profit came in below expectations.
Consolidated revenue grew 60% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,600 crore, supported by growth across all segments. Its absolute EBITDA increased 8% YoY to ₹98.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted 180 bps to 3.7%.
The margin pressure was primarily due to commodity price inflation, foreign exchange fluctuations and minimum wage revisions. The company reported a net loss of ₹70.6 crore, compared with a loss of ₹32.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to Motilal Oswal.
For the first half of FY27 (1HFY27), revenue, EBITDA and net profit grew 28%, 18% and 5% YoY, respectively, while the EBITDA margin contracted 50 bps to 6.3%. During the period, the company reported a net operating cash outflow of ₹500 crore, compared with an outflow of ₹770 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Looking ahead, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects some of these cost pressures to ease in the coming quarters, as the company has implemented price hikes across segments.
However, the brokerage remains cautious about the near-term outlook and has cut its earnings estimates by 12%, 4% and 5% for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, factoring in lower margins and higher debt.
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