Amber Enterprises shares skyrocket 20% to fresh high after Q2 numbers, up 103% YTD

Amber Enterprises shares rose nearly 20% to 6,788 after strong Q2 FY25 results, with an 82% revenue increase and a profit turnaround to 19.24 crore. The Consumer Durables division grew 95%, while Electronics surged 98%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Amber Enterprises shares skyrocket 20% to fresh high after Q2 numbers, up 103% YTD.
Amber Enterprises shares skyrocket 20% to fresh high after Q2 numbers, up 103% YTD. (Pixabay)

Shares of Amber Enterprises India surged nearly 20% in Wednesday's intraday trade, October 23, reaching an all-time high of 6,815.85 per share after the company's September quarter results exceeded market expectations.

In Q2 FY25, the company's consolidated revenue grew by 82% year-over-year to 1685 crore, driven by strong consumer demand due to prolonged summers and lower channel inventories. Operating EBITDA saw an 85% YoY increase, reflecting the company's strategic focus on RAC and components, along with growth in the Electronics Division.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor shares rebound 6% a day after muted stock market debut

On the bottom line, it reported a profit after tax of 19.24 crore, a significant turnaround from a 6.94 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company posted strong numbers across its divisions. The Consumer Durables division saw a 95% YoY revenue growth, driven by robust performance in both RAC and non-RAC components. The Electronics division surged 98% YoY, fueled by expansion into new business lines and advanced PCB manufacturing through a JV with Korea Circuit.

The Railway Subsystem & Mobility division experienced a 6% decline in revenue due to slower material uptake by Indian Railways.

In the Consumer Durable segment, the company continues to expand its product offerings, adding Tower Air Conditioners, Window Top Throw Inverter Series, Tropical High Efficiency Split Air Conditioners, and Cassette Air Conditioners. The revenue from the Consumer Durables division grew 95% YoY, driven by strong performance in RAC and non-RAC components. 

Also Read | BSE, Adani Energy among six likely inclusions in MSCI India Standard Index

During the quarter, the company announced that it successfully converted a major MNC customer from a gas charging service to a full ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) solution and onboarded a new customer for its Tower AC segment, as per the company's Q2FY25 earnings filing.

In the Electronics Division, the company is diversifying into new business applications through PCBA and Bare PCB manufacturing. The expansion of Ascent Circuit's new plant and a JV with Korea Circuit open up new growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the company's strong order book and new product additions in railway subsystems and defense provide long-term visibility on growth.

Also Read | Foreign institutional investors are hoarding these 5 stocks—should you?

Stock surges over 103% YTD

Today's surge has boosted the stock's year-to-date gain to 103.30%, marking its strongest annual performance since CY20. From its 2019 low of 621 per share, the stock has skyrocketed by 940% to date.

Also Read | Multibagger Stock: Usha Martin gains 180% in 2 years, up 3,180% since May 2020

Notably, the stock embarked on a one-way rally in April 2023 and has maintained its upward momentum ever since, posting a remarkable gain of 250%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAmber Enterprises shares skyrocket 20% to fresh high after Q2 numbers, up 103% YTD

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.75
02:27 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-0.7 (-0.47%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.40
02:27 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.95 (-1.26%)

Tata Power share price

438.40
02:27 PM | 23 OCT 2024
2.4 (0.55%)

Bandhan Bank share price

177.80
02:27 PM | 23 OCT 2024
3.9 (2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.20
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
37.8 (12.06%)

Coforge share price

7,553.35
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
757.75 (11.15%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,284.30
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
113.95 (9.74%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,739.90
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
308.05 (4.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports share price

245.50
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-17.6 (-6.69%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,487.75
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-226.2 (-4.8%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

270.25
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.01%)

PNC Infratech share price

330.85
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.4 (-3.33%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,284.30
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
113.95 (9.74%)

One 97 Communications share price

753.50
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
66.2 (9.63%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

949.35
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
75.3 (8.62%)

BLS International Services share price

380.00
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
29.6 (8.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-20.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-20.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.