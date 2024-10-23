Amber Enterprises shares rose nearly 20% to ₹ 6,788 after strong Q2 FY25 results, with an 82% revenue increase and a profit turnaround to ₹ 19.24 crore. The Consumer Durables division grew 95%, while Electronics surged 98%.

Shares of Amber Enterprises India surged nearly 20% in Wednesday's intraday trade, October 23, reaching an all-time high of ₹6,815.85 per share after the company's September quarter results exceeded market expectations.

In Q2 FY25, the company's consolidated revenue grew by 82% year-over-year to ₹1685 crore, driven by strong consumer demand due to prolonged summers and lower channel inventories. Operating EBITDA saw an 85% YoY increase, reflecting the company's strategic focus on RAC and components, along with growth in the Electronics Division.

On the bottom line, it reported a profit after tax of ₹19.24 crore, a significant turnaround from a ₹6.94 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company posted strong numbers across its divisions. The Consumer Durables division saw a 95% YoY revenue growth, driven by robust performance in both RAC and non-RAC components. The Electronics division surged 98% YoY, fueled by expansion into new business lines and advanced PCB manufacturing through a JV with Korea Circuit.

The Railway Subsystem & Mobility division experienced a 6% decline in revenue due to slower material uptake by Indian Railways.

In the Consumer Durable segment, the company continues to expand its product offerings, adding Tower Air Conditioners, Window Top Throw Inverter Series, Tropical High Efficiency Split Air Conditioners, and Cassette Air Conditioners. The revenue from the Consumer Durables division grew 95% YoY, driven by strong performance in RAC and non-RAC components.

During the quarter, the company announced that it successfully converted a major MNC customer from a gas charging service to a full ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) solution and onboarded a new customer for its Tower AC segment, as per the company's Q2FY25 earnings filing.

In the Electronics Division, the company is diversifying into new business applications through PCBA and Bare PCB manufacturing. The expansion of Ascent Circuit's new plant and a JV with Korea Circuit open up new growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the company's strong order book and new product additions in railway subsystems and defense provide long-term visibility on growth.

Stock surges over 103% YTD Today's surge has boosted the stock's year-to-date gain to 103.30%, marking its strongest annual performance since CY20. From its 2019 low of ₹621 per share, the stock has skyrocketed by 940% to date.

Notably, the stock embarked on a one-way rally in April 2023 and has maintained its upward momentum ever since, posting a remarkable gain of 250%.