Ambuja, Bharti Airtel, SBI, L&T, Zomato among top 11 picks by Jefferies for next 5 years
Stock To Buy- Amber Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, JSW Energy, L&T, Macrotech, Max Healthcare, SBI, TVS Motors and Zomato are the top 11 picks by Jefferies for next 5 years. The stock ideas as per Jefferies are likely to deliver 15-25% CAGR returns over the next 5 years.
Amber Enterprises , Ambuja Cements, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, JSW Energy, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Macrotech Developers , Max Healthcare, State Bank of India, TVS Motor Company and Zomato are the top 11 picks by Jefferies India Pvt Ltd for next five years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started