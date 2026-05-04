Ambuja Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 78% YoY to ₹1,830 crore; ₹2 per share dividend announced

Adani Group's Ambuja Cement released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Monday, 4 May. Along with the results, the company also announced a dividend for FY25-26.

The announcement came during the market hours on Monday. Ambuja Cement share price was marginally up, rose over 0.39% to ₹445 apiece on NSE.

Ambuja Cement Q4 results 2026 Adani Group-backed company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,830 crore for the March quarter FY26 (Q4FY26), marking a 78% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹1,025 crore in the same period last year. The profit is attributable to the parent company’s shareholders.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations for Q4FY26 came in at ₹10,892 crore, registering a 10% rise compared to ₹9,894 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

In its exchange filing, Ambuja reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 19.9 million tonnes, marking a 10% year-on-year increase. Revenue also reached a record high, while operating EBITDA came in at ₹1,464 crore with a margin of 13.4%. EBITDA per metric tonne (PMT) stood at ₹735 during the quarter, and the company maintained its debt-free status.

The company’s board has also proposed a dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY 2025–26, with Friday, June 12, 2026, set as the record date to identify eligible shareholders. The payout is subject to shareholder approval and will be disbursed on or after July 1, 2026.

Advertisement

“FY 26 has been a year of resilience for the Cement sector, which has witnessed consolidation, GST 2.0 reforms on one side, while adverse weather conditions, global geo-political factors and state elections affected some or the other way. FY26 marked a transition from expansion to consolidation with significant progress on ‘One cement platform’ wherein Sanghi and Penna merged successfully with Ambuja,” said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Impact of West Asia Conflict In an exchange filing, the company further said that the Company is mitigating cost pressures through fuel mix optimisation, higher renewable energy adoption, improved logistics efficiencies, prioritisation of higher‑margin markets, and long‑term raw material sourcing arrangements.

The Indian cement sector is facing cost pressures from higher fuel and diesel prices, rising costs of packaging bags amid supply issues and rupee depreciation, with a larger impact expected in the first half of the current financial year, the company added.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.