Ambuja Cements Q4 Results: Profit grows to ₹502 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 8.4 per cent to ₹4,256.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹3,952 crore a year ago.
Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a 1.5 per cent rise in net profit to ₹502.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹495 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
