Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ambuja Cements Q4 Results: Profit grows to 502 cr, dividend declared

Ambuja Cements Q4 Results: Profit grows to 502 cr, dividend declared

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Livemint
After the announcement of the deal, many brokerages had downgraded the Ambuja Cements stock. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 8.4 per cent to 4,256.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to 3,952 crore a year ago.

Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a 1.5 per cent rise in net profit to 502.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 495 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a 1.5 per cent rise in net profit to 502.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 495 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 8.4 per cent to 4,256.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to 3,952 crore a year ago. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined marginally to 788.3 crore and margins down to 18.5 percent from 20.1 per cent in March 2022 quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 8.4 per cent to 4,256.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to 3,952 crore a year ago. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined marginally to 788.3 crore and margins down to 18.5 percent from 20.1 per cent in March 2022 quarter.

The Board has recommended Dividend of   2.50 per Equity Share of face value of 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2022-23, said Ambuja Cement in its filing.

"We are pleased to report another strong performance of Ambuja Cement which has been driven by our strategic initiatives on business excellence, operational efficiencies and synergies. Our focus on operational excellence and cost optimisation measures has yielded improved profitability. We have been able to maintain our growth trajectory and further strengthen our position in the market. With the rise in construction activities across our markets, we see the continuation of the elevated demand and strong volumes in the coming quarters as well," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements

On Tuesday, the company's scrip ended 0.48 per cent down at 394.40 on BSE.

 

