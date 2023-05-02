Ambuja Cements Q4 Results: Profit grows to 502 cr, dividend declared

"We are pleased to report another strong performance of Ambuja Cement which has been driven by our strategic initiatives on business excellence, operational efficiencies and synergies. Our focus on operational excellence and cost optimisation measures has yielded improved profitability. We have been able to maintain our growth trajectory and further strengthen our position in the market. With the rise in construction activities across our markets, we see the continuation of the elevated demand and strong volumes in the coming quarters as well," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements