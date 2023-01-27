Ambuja Cements, ACC shares crash as Adani Group stocks extend decline2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:05 PM IST
- Shares of Ambuja Cement, ACC Ltd plunged along with Adani Group stocks
Shares of Ambuja Cement, ACC Ltd plunged along with Adani Group stocks in Friday's trading session as stocks of all 10 listed companies related to the Ahmedabad-based Adani group with interests from energy to infrastructure and media declined after US investor Hindenburg Research LLC said it was shorting some of them and flagged concerns in a January 24 report about debt levels and the use of tax havens.
