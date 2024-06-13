Ambuja Cements' acquisition of Penna Cement for ₹10,422 crore raises Adani's cement market share by 8%
Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements acquired 100 per cent shares of Penna Cement for ₹10,422 crore
Ambuja Cements, an Adani group firm on Thursday, June 13, announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of ₹10,422 crore. A binding agreement for the acquisition has been signed, which will add 14 MTPA capacity to Adani group, taking the total tally to 89 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).
