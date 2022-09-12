Ambuja Cements added to list of 2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 07:48 AM IST
- Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 12, 2022
Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 12, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.