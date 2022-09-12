Ambuja Cements added to list of 2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}