Ambuja Cements, Can Fin Homes added to list of 6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:59 AM IST
- RBL Bank, PVR, Delta Corp and Escorts stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list
A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 2, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.