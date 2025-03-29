Ambuja Cements, Fortis, BOB, among 5 stocks to Buy for April by Bonanza group

Stocks to Buy this April- As we enter new fiscal year 2026, here are 5 Stocks to buy for Long Term

Fortis Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, Ambuja Cements Ltd, NHPC, Shree Cement Ltd have been recommended by Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group as Long term picks this April

5 stock Picks Fortis Healthcare Ltd- Kamble recommends buying Fortis Healthcare at ₹833.15 keeping Stoploss at ₹710 for a target price of ₹1020-1150

Fortis as per Kamble is trading within a rectangle pattern, indicating a range-bound phase. The stock has managed to close above the Doji formation, signaling buyer dominance.

The price has managed to trade above the major EMA further confirming the uptrend. The RSI is moving in the northern direction supporting the price action

Bank Of Baroda - Kamble recommends buying Bank of Baroda shares at around ₹231.90 keeping Stoploss at ₹200 for a target price of ₹280-320

Bank of Baroda has taken support at the 200 EMA on the weekly timeframe and managed to close positive last week. In the current week, buying has resumed, leading to a close above its resistance. The increase in volume during the buying session this week indicates strong buying interest. Additionally, the RSI has broken out of its falling trend line, aligning with the bullish price action. The MACD line crossing above the signal line further reinforces the bullish sentiment.

Ambuja Cements Ltd- Kamble recommends buying Ambuja at ₹546.10 keeping Stoploss at ₹510 for a target price of ₹600-620

Ambuja Cement has given a breakout from its falling trend line on the weekly timeframe, accompanied by rising volume, indicating strong buying interest. The RSI has broken out of its consolidation, signaling increasing momentum that supports the price action. Additionally, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line from below zero, confirming a shift towards a positive trend. The price has taken support at the 200 EMA and successfully closed above the 50 EMA, further reinforcing the bullish outlook.

NHPC Ltd- Kamble recommends buying NHPC at around ₹85.64 keeping Stoploss at ₹70 for a target price of Rs115-130

NHPC has formed a base around the 71 level and successfully broken out, indicating a bullish trend. The price has managed to close above the 50 EMA, further confirming the bullish sentiment. An increase in volume suggests strong buyer interest.

Additionally, the RSI has broken out of its range, supporting the positive price action, while the MACD line crossing above the signal line further reinforces the bullish trend.

Shree Cement - Kamble recommends buying Shree Cement at around ₹31058 keeping Stoploss at ₹29150 for a target price of ₹35000-36000

Shree Cement has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern, signaling a potential shift into an uptrend. The stock is trading above both the 20 EMA (fast-moving average) and the 50 EMA (slow-moving average), indicating sustained bullish momentum. The RSI is positioned in the higher zone, reinforcing the positive trend. Additionally, from a directional standpoint, the DI+ line trading above the DI- line reflects bullish sentiment. Given this technical setup, a long position in Shree Cement can be considered as long as the stock maintains support above 29,150, with an expected target range of 35,000–36,000.

