Ambuja Cements hits fresh high on 20,000 cr fund infusion

The Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, which involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI: Shares of Ambuja Cements hit 10% upper circuit, touching a fresh lifetime high on Monday amid strong volumes after the company's board approved a preferential issue of warrants amounting to ₹20,000 crore to the Adani Group over the weekend.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: Shares of Ambuja Cements hit 10% upper circuit, touching a fresh lifetime high on Monday amid strong volumes after the company's board approved a preferential issue of warrants amounting to ₹20,000 crore to the Adani Group over the weekend.
The stock touched ₹572, up 10.7% from previous close. Total traded volumes on the BSE stood at 20 lakh shares against the two-week average of 11.75 lakh shares.
The stock touched ₹572, up 10.7% from previous close. Total traded volumes on the BSE stood at 20 lakh shares against the two-week average of 11.75 lakh shares.
The Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, which involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per Sebi regulations, the Adani group said in a statement on Friday.