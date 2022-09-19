Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ambuja Cements hits fresh high on 20,000 cr fund infusion

Ambuja Cements hits fresh high on 20,000 cr fund infusion

The value of the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is $6.5 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani. (Photo: HT)
1 min read . 12:56 PM ISTRam Sahgal

  • The Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, which involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Shares of Ambuja Cements hit 10% upper circuit, touching a fresh lifetime high on Monday amid strong volumes after the company's board approved a preferential issue of warrants amounting to 20,000 crore to the Adani Group over the weekend.

MUMBAI: Shares of Ambuja Cements hit 10% upper circuit, touching a fresh lifetime high on Monday amid strong volumes after the company's board approved a preferential issue of warrants amounting to 20,000 crore to the Adani Group over the weekend.

The stock touched 572, up 10.7% from previous close. Total traded volumes on the BSE stood at 20 lakh shares against the two-week average of 11.75 lakh shares.

The stock touched 572, up 10.7% from previous close. Total traded volumes on the BSE stood at 20 lakh shares against the two-week average of 11.75 lakh shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Shares of subsidiary ACC Ltd. also rose 3% to 2,684. 

Delivery-based buying and short covering kept Ambuja Cements shares trading near the upper circuit.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, which involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per Sebi regulations, the Adani group said in a statement on Friday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.