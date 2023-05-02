Ambuja Cements profit up at Rs. 502.4 cr, announces dividend2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:01 PM IST
For all Ambuja Cements shareholders a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share for the quarter has been announced
MUMBAI : Adani Group’s newly acquired cement arm Ambuja Cements, on Tuesday, announced a mere 1.6% rise in net profit at Rs. 502.4 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs. 494.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2022.
