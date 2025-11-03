Ambuja Cements Q2 results: Adani Group company's profit nearly triples; sees highest ever volume in the Q2 series

Ambuja Cements Q2 results: Adani Group's cement company, Ambuja Cements, on Monday, November 3, reported a nearly three-fold jump in standalone profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,387.55 crore in Q2FY26, up 177 per cent from ₹500.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Standalone revenue from operations came at ₹5,139.48 crore, rising 26.2 per cent year-on-year. In the same quarter last year, the company's revenue was ₹4,073.17 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Ambuja Cements' PAT for the quarter saw a stellar 364 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Ambuja Cements' Q2 consolidated PAT stood at ₹2,302.3 crore against ₹496.5 crore in Q2FY25. The consolidated PAT includes the income tax provision reversal of ₹1,697 crore.

Revenue from operations saw a 21.5 per cent YoY growth to ₹9,174 crore from ₹7,552 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA jumped 58.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,761 crore from ₹1,111 crore in Q2FY25, while margins expanded by 4.5 percentage points to 19.2 per cent from 14.7 per cent YoY. EBITDA per tonne improved 32 per cent YoY to ₹1,060.

According to the company's exchange filing, its cement sales rose by 20 per cent YoY to 16.6 million tonnes, significantly outpacing industry growth. The company claimed it was the highest ever volume in the Q2 series at 16.6 million tonnes. The volume growth was nearly five times the industry average.

Ambuja Cements FY26 outlook "Our outlook for the balance period of FY26 remains positive. We remain optimistic about delivering double-digit revenue growth and four-digit PMT EBITDA," said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements.

"Exit of FY26, we target to deliver total cost of ₹4,000 PMT, and further 5 per cent reduction YoY for the next two years, helping us to achieve the cost target of ₹3,650 PMT by FY28," Bahety said.

Bahety said the company's Cement Intelligent Network Operations Centre (CiNOC) will enable a paradigm shift across business operations.

Moreover, the role of AI will increase, bringing efficiency, productivity and deeper engagement with stakeholders across the value chain, Bahety said.

