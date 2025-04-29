Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Profit jumps nearly 75% YoY; declares dividend of ₹2

Ambuja Cements Q4 results: Adani Group company Ambuja Cements on Tuesday, April 29, reported a 74.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25). Ambuja Cements' standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 stood at ₹928.88 crore compared to ₹532.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's profit fell 47.16 per cent as in Q3FY25, the company's profit was ₹1,758.03 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 19 per cent YoY to ₹5,670.09 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's revenue was ₹4,763.58 crore. Revenue from operations rose nearly 17 per cent sequentially, as in Q3FY25, Ambuja Cements' revenue was ₹4,850.02 crore.

Standalone EBITDA jumped 30 per cent YoY to ₹1,038 crore from ₹798 crore in the same quarter of FY24. EBITDA margin increased to 18.3 per cent from 16.7 per cent YoY.

“This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements as we cross the 100 MTPA capacity. Additionally, we have ongoing organic expansions at various stages across the country, which will help us achieve 118 MTPA capacity by the end of FY26, a significant step, bringing us closer to our goal of 140 MTPA by 2028," said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements.

On a consolidated basis, the company's PAT dropped 15.7 per cent YoY to ₹1,282 crore from ₹1,521 crore in Q4FY24.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose 11.2 per cent YoY to ₹9,889 crore from ₹8,894 crore in Q4FY24.

The company said its consolidated quarterly EBITDA was the highest at ₹1,868 crore, up 10 per cent year over year. However, the margin slipped to 18.9 per cent from 19.1 per cent year over year.

Ambuja Cements declares dividend Meanwhile, the company recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date for the dividend payout is Friday, 13th June 2025, and it will be paid on or after 1st July 2025.

"The company has fixed Friday, 13th June 2025, as the record date to determine the entitlement of the members of the company to receive the dividend. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 1st July 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," said Ambuja Cements.

