Not all promoters are selling stakes. Here are 4 increasing holdings instead.

Legendary Wall Street investor Peter Lynch famously said, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."

Lynch, one of Wall Street's most successful asset managers, was known for picking stocks by analysing their fundamentals. While a company’s fundamentals are undeniably important, investors should also consider other metrics, such as insider buying. Tracking insider buying activity can be a valuable part of due diligence before making an investment decision.

Generally, insider buying signals that management is confident about the company’s future prospects, which is often seen as a bullish indicator. Conversely, insider selling can be considered bearish, as it may indicate that management believes the company is overvalued. While this isn't always the case, recent months have seen a notable uptick in promoters selling stakes in their companies.

With these factors in mind, here are four stocks that have seen a rise in promoter holdings in the quarter ended June.

Route Mobile

With a market cap of ₹10,328 crore, Route Mobile provides cloud communication platform services to enterprises, over-the-top companies, and mobile network operators across multiple regions including Asia, Europe, and North America.

Its services span messaging, voice, email, analytics, and monetization solutions across a variety of industries like banking, retail, healthcare, and telecom.

Since going public in September 2020, Route Mobile has delivered a 75% return to its shareholders. The company’s revenue grew from ₹968 crore in FY20 to ₹4,064 crore in FY24, while net income rose from ₹58.2 crore to ₹389 crore during the same period. The company's strong revenue growth has translated into higher profit margin and cash flow. For example, gross margins increased from 13.9% in FY20 to 16.4% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, operating margins expanded from 8.4% to 10.2% in this period.

In Q1 FY25, Route Mobile's promoter holding increased by 25.1%, bringing the total to 83.1%. Earlier this year, its holding company, Proximus Global, entered a five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft, aimed at enhancing its digital offerings and strengthening its market position.

The partnership will focus on three key areas: communication platform as a service and digital identity collaboration, strategic cloud transformation, and go-to-market strategies. Proximus expects the collaboration to improve customer engagement and security services through digital identity and anti-fraud products. Proximus will migrate key platforms to Microsoft Azure, which should result in easier scalability and better security.

Poly Medicure, with a market cap of ₹25,332 crore, is a key player in the medical device industry. The company offers a wide range of infusion devices, including I.V. cannulas, midline catheters, arterial cannulas, I.V. infusion sets, safely winged infusion sets, extension lines, needle-free connectors, pre-filled syringes, and blood administration sets. It operates nine manufacturing facilities—six in India and one each in China, Egypt, and Italy.re here

As a leader in the infusion therapy segment, Poly Medicure is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare products. Currently, around 70% of medical devices in India are imported, giving the company ample room to increase its market share as government policies increasingly favour domestic manufacturing.

Poly Medicure is actively expanding its manufacturing capacity and aims to double its output to 1.8 billion units annually by FY25.

Analysts expect the company's sales to grow at an annual rate of 21.3% through 2026, with growth in net profit anticipated at nearly 24%, driven by strong demand in medical disposables, dialysis, and diagnostics.

Operating within the recession-resistant healthcare sector, Poly Medicure has more than doubled its revenue, growing from ₹706 crore in FY20 to ₹1,435 crore in FY24. Over the same period, its net income nearly tripled, rising from ₹95.88 crore to ₹258 crore.

Since its IPO in December 2011, Poly Medicure shares have surged by approximately 7,500%. In Q1 FY25, promoters increased their stake by over 9%, raising total promoter holdings to 62.56% by the end of the June quarter, while foreign institutional investors reduced their stake by 2.46%.

Promoter Ezekiel Global Business Solutions purchased additional shares, while Lighthouse India III Equity Investors sold its stake in the company.

GMR Airports Infrastructure

With a market cap of ₹99,254 crore, GMR Airports Infrastructure operates and develops airports across India and internationally. The company is involved in managing international airports under the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model.

GMR's portfolio includes key cash-generating assets such as airports in Delhi, Goa, and Hyderabad, along with international operations in Indonesia, Greece, and the Philippines. In FY24, GMR completed expansions at both the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, while the expansion of the new MOPA airport in Goa is set to be completed within the next six months.

The company expects the Delhi airport to become profitable by the end of this year, which would help reduce its debt and strengthen its financials.

In addition to these projects, GMR is investing ₹4,000- ₹5,000 crore to develop a new airport at Vizag, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

For FY24, GMR reported sales of ₹9,207 crore, though it faced a loss of ₹829 crore. In Q1 FY25, the company's promoters increased their stake by 7%, raising their total holdings to 66.07%.

Ambuja Cements

The final stock on this list is Ambuja Cements, with a market capitalization of ₹1.5 trillion.

The company manufactures and markets cement and related products, catering to homebuilders, contractors, architects, and engineers. Its offerings include Portland pozzolana cement, temperature-resistant concrete blocks, and micro materials, which are distributed through dealers, authorized retail stockists, and sales representatives.

Ambuja Cements is actively expanding its production capacity, aiming to reach a total of 140 million tonnes per annum by FY28. The recent acquisition of Penna Cement is expected to add 10 million tonnes to its capacity, strengthening the company's foothold in South India.

Brokerages anticipate Ambuja Cements' capacity to grow at 14% annually through 2026, outpacing the industry average. This growth is being driven by increasing demand from the housing and infrastructure sectors, as well as the government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

The company is also focused on cost-efficiency measures, with plans to reduce operating costs by ₹300 per tonne over the next two years by optimizing fuel consumption and increasing its share of green energy.

In the June-ended quarter, Ambuja Cement’s promoters increased their stake by 3.6%, bringing total promoter ownership to 70.33%. While Holderind Investments reduced its stake by 6.16%, Harmonia Trade and Investment raised its stake by 9.75%. Additionally, GQG Partners, one of the largest foreign institutional investors (FIIs), reduced its holding by 1.5% in Q1 FY25.

In a market where IPOs, offers for sale, and promoter stake sales are becoming increasingly common, it is notable that companies like Ambuja Cements have seen their promoters increase their holdings. Time will tell how these decisions impact the market.

