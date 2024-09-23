Since going public in September 2020, Route Mobile has delivered a 75% return to its shareholders. The company’s revenue grew from ₹968 crore in FY20 to ₹4,064 crore in FY24, while net income rose from ₹58.2 crore to ₹389 crore during the same period. The company's strong revenue growth has translated into higher profit margin and cash flow. For example, gross margins increased from 13.9% in FY20 to 16.4% in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, operating margins expanded from 8.4% to 10.2% in this period.