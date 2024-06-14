Ambuja Cements share price jumps 3% as Penna Cement acquisition seem value accretive; analysts bullish on Adani firm
Ambuja Cements will acquire 100% shares of PCIL from its existing promoter group, Pratap Reddy and family and the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals, the Adani Group cement manufacturer said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Ambuja Cements share price jumped over 3% to a 52-week high in early trade on Friday after the Adani Group firm announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of ₹10,422 crore. Ambuja Cements shares rallied as much as 3.86% to a fresh high of ₹690.00 apiece on the BSE.
