This Adani Group stock gets 'Buy' rating on these possible triggers1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Ambuja Cements has released its latest investor presentation unveiling its medium term growth plans for capacity expansion and efficiency improvement
Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACEM) has released its latest investor presentation unveiling its medium term growth plans for capacity expansion and efficiency improvement. the company has disclosed that internal accruals of both ACC and Ambuja are enough to double the capacity of the company from 67.5 mn mt to 140 mn mt.
