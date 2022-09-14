“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of Ambuja Cements Limited is scheduled to be held on September 16, 2022 inter-alia, to consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, convertibles and / or any other eligible securities, on a rights/preferential or any other permissible mode/ and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required," the cement producer informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.