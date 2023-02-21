Ambuja Cements shares: Why brokerage has upgraded this Adani Group stock's rating to 'Buy'
- The brokerage house has upgraded Ambuja Cements shares' rating to Buy given the recent stock price correction
Ambuja Cement's Q4 performance was better and largely in-line to consensus, results are firm, strong and ahead of our estimates, said analysts at brokerage firm PhillipCapital who remain convinced about their call of better efficiencies coming in at ACC and ACEM with Adani group’s takeover.
