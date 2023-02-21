The brokerage house has upgraded Ambuja Cements shares' rating to Buy given the recent stock price correction. “Infact after the disappointment in Q3, ACC and Ambuja have recouped the most in Q4. In our view, this clearly validates that they are adapting to some structural changes in their business policies. We roll over to FY25 and value at 16x EBITDA (vs. 20x FY24 earlier). Given the stock price correction, we upgrade to Buy with a revised target price of ₹410 (vs. Neutral view with PO of ₹460 earlier)," the note stated.