Ambuja Cements slips nearly 3% even after Adani prepays $500-million loan2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- The founders of the Adani Group has prepaid a $500 million loan facility taken to finance the acquisition of Ambuja Cements
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Adani Cement, dipped 2.89 per cent to touch an intraday low of ₹367.40 apiece during Monday's late noon deals even after Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate prepaid $500 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×