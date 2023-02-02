Ambuja Cements stock under F&O ban on NSE today. Details inside
- Only one stock has been put under the F&O ban for trade on Thursday, February 2, 2023
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 2, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
