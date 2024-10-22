Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ambuja Cements to acquire Orient Cement for 8,100 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Ambuja Cements to acquire Orient Cement for ₹8,100 crore

Saloni Goel

Ambuja Cements is set to acquire Orient Cement for 8,100 crore.

Mint Image

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) for an equity value of 8,100 crore on Tuesday, October 22.

Ambuja will purchase a 46.8 per cent stake in OCL from its existing promoters and select public shareholders for 395.40 per share, the company said in an exchange filing. The entire acquisition will be financed through internal accruals.

Additionally, the Adani Group company will make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent at 395.40 to the shareholders of Orient Cement.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.