Ambuja Cements to acquire Orient Cement for ₹8,100 crore

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore on Tuesday, October 22.

Ambuja will purchase a 46.8 per cent stake in OCL from its existing promoters and select public shareholders for ₹395.40 per share, the company said in an exchange filing. The entire acquisition will be financed through internal accruals.