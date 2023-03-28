Adani's cement stocks on Tuesday recorded a steep selloff. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC stock have dipped by around 4% each. The slippery slope in Ambuja and ACC comes after the Gautam Adani-backed group released its blueprint for future goals in the cement business. The conglomerate plans to double capacity, focus on high growth states, ramp up demand, increase shares in various verticals, and diversify asset footprint were some of the few major goals.

Ambuja stock traded near its day low currently. At the time of writing, Ambuja Cements traded at ₹357 apiece down by ₹12.75 or 3.45% on BSE. The stock has shed at least 4.2% with an intraday low of ₹354.20 apiece earlier in the day. The company's market cap is over ₹71,036 crore as of now.

Meanwhile, ACC stock slipped by ₹73.65 or 4.4% to trade at ₹1,611.15 apiece on BSE. The stock touched a new 52-week low of ₹1,593.50 apiece earlier in the day.

Ambuja Cements is the largest stock of Adani in the cement space. While Adani holds a majority stake in ACC through Ambuja.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group holds s 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns a 6.64% stake in ACC.

In the investors presentation that the group released on March 27, Adani announced that the group plans to double capacity to 140 MTPA from the current 67.5 MTPA going forward in the cement business (Ambuja and ACC). The group has set ₹7,000 crore capital expenditure for doubling capacity 140 MTPA including additional capacity unlocking through debottlenecking. Accordingly, Adani expects net sales to rise to ₹70,000 crore by FY28 fiscal compared to ₹29,700 crore so far in FY23.

Furthermore, Adani expects aims EBITDA per ton to rise to ₹1,470 by FY28 from the current ₹1,000. Also, EBITDA margins are trajected to expand from 19% to 25% in FY28.

Also, the group plans a well-diversified asset footprint to cater pan-India cement demand (incl. captive coal mine – Gare Palma/Dahegaon Gowari). Further, Adani aims to achieve the lowest cost to serve by leveraging Group’s vast experience and unmatched adjacencies in all critical areas such as group infrastructure and digital platform, energy cost, and supply chain.