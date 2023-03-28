Adani's cement stocks on Tuesday recorded a steep selloff. Both Ambuja Cements and ACC stock have dipped by around 4% each. The slippery slope in Ambuja and ACC comes after the Gautam Adani-backed group released its blueprint for future goals in the cement business. The conglomerate plans to double capacity, focus on high growth states, ramp up demand, increase shares in various verticals, and diversify asset footprint were some of the few major goals.

