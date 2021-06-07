Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >AMC gains premarket as new meme-stock favorite returns to form

AMC gains premarket as new meme-stock favorite returns to form

Premium
FILE PHOTO: An AMC theatre is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Bloomberg

  • On the brink of bankruptcy only a few months ago, AMC is now the darling of retail traders, with this year’s 2,200% gain ranking as the most of any stock in the Russell 3000 Index

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. resumed its upward trajectory in premarket trading, halting two days of declines for the money-losing movie theater chain that’s become the new favorite of meme-stock investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. resumed its upward trajectory in premarket trading, halting two days of declines for the money-losing movie theater chain that’s become the new favorite of meme-stock investors.

The stock traded at $50.03 as of 5:19 a.m. in New York, up 4.5% from Friday’s close. The stock more than doubled on the first two days of a holiday-shortened last week, before giving back some of those gains after insiders cashed in with a flurry of share sales.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The stock traded at $50.03 as of 5:19 a.m. in New York, up 4.5% from Friday’s close. The stock more than doubled on the first two days of a holiday-shortened last week, before giving back some of those gains after insiders cashed in with a flurry of share sales.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On the brink of bankruptcy only a few months ago, AMC is now the darling of retail traders, with this year’s 2,200% gain ranking as the most of any stock in the Russell 3000 Index. The stock’s surge has enabled the company to sell equity and shore up its shaky balance sheet.

A forthcoming reshuffle of the Russell Indexes could pose a problem for the likes of AMC and GameStop Corp., which started the meme stock craze back in January. Their enlarged market caps of $24.6 billion and $18.4 billion, respectively, put them in line for a move from the Russell 2000 small-cap stock index to the Russell 1000 index of the biggest American companies.

“The graduation of these high-fliers could be the beginning of the end of their epic run," Wells Fargo analysts Christopher Harvey, Gary Liebowitz and Anna Han wrote in a note Friday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!