Mumbai : Shares of asset management companies (AMC) gained 5-11% on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India opened a special liquidity facility of ₹50,000 crore for mutual funds to mitigate the economic impact of covid -19 and maintain financial stability.

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd gained 11.56% to ₹241.25 and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose 4.67% to ₹2,538.70.

The central bank's announcement comes in the wake of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund shutting down six of its debt mutual funds due to high redemption pressure, leading to panic among investors.

Special liquidity facility for mutual funds or SLF-MF is on-tap and open-ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. The scheme is available from 27 April to 11 May 2020 or up to utilization of the allocated amount, whichever is earlier. RBI will review the timeline and amount, depending upon market conditions.

"Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom. The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid," RBI said.

Funds availed under the SLF-MF shall be used by banks exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of MFs by extending loans, and undertaking outright purchase of and/or repos against the collateral of investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, debentures and certificates of deposit held by MFs.

