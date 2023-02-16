AMC stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split: Do you own?
- With a market valuation of ₹16,200.15 Cr, 360 One Wam Ltd (formerly IIFL Wealth Management Limited) is a mid-size company that provides financial services.
With a market valuation of ₹16,200.15 Cr, 360 One Wam Ltd (formerly IIFL Wealth Management Limited) is a mid-size company that provides financial services. Providing specialised solutions in the areas of wealth and asset management, 360 ONE is the top provider of financial services. Two corporate actions that the firm has separately announced are a 1:1 bonus share and a 1:2 stock split, for which the company's board of directors has set the record.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×