AMC stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split: Do you own?

360 One Wam said in a stock exchange filing that, the Board has approved “a. sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only), into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each fully paid up and consequential alteration(s) to the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company (“SubDivision"); and b. issue of 1 (one) bonus equity share of the Company of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each (i.e. as adjusted for sub-division of the equity shares of the Company) (“Bonus Issue")."