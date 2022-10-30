Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
AMC stock shall pay 4 per share dividend soon, yield goes to 4.10% in FY22

2 min read . 10:03 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd closed on Friday at 268.00 apiece, down by 0.019% from the previous close of 268.05.

  • With a market valuation of 16,679.75 crore, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a mid-size corporation that provides financial services.

With a market valuation of 16,679.75 crore, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a mid-size corporation that provides financial services. One of India's top Asset Management Companies (AMCs) is Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The company has declared an interim dividend of 40% and for the purpose of the same, the record has been declared.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4 per equity share and has fixed the record date as November 2, 2022. Dividend will be paid on and from November 15, 2022." Nippon Life India Asset Management has announced an equity dividend of 110.00%, or Rs. 11 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The dividend yield in FY22 is 4.10% at the current share price of 268.

The company reported revenue from operations of 331.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 327.90 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 1%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 267.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 282.80 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of -5%. On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of 309 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 304 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 2%. PAT falls -2% YoY, from 200.40 Cr in Q2FY22 to 196.60 Cr in Q2FY23. On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined -4% to 206.10 crore in Q2FY23 from 213.70 Cr in Q2FY22.

“We are delighted to provide access to India’s growth story to DWS’ investor base through this association. Long-term track record and deep understanding of the Indian capital market and ETF segment can be leveraged further through this opportunity. I believe such collaboration with DWS can go a long way in attracting global allocations into India" said Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India.

The shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd closed on Friday at 268.00 apiece, down by 0.019% from the previous close of 268.05. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 36.66% and YTD the scrip has fallen 24.57%.

