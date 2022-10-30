AMC stock shall pay 4 per share dividend soon, yield goes to 4.10% in FY22

AMC stock shall pay ₹4 per share dividend soon, yield goes to 4.10% in FY222 min read . 10:03 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹16,679.75 crore, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a mid-size corporation that provides financial services.
With a market valuation of ₹16,679.75 crore, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. is a mid-size corporation that provides financial services. One of India's top Asset Management Companies (AMCs) is Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The company has declared an interim dividend of 40% and for the purpose of the same, the record has been declared.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share and has fixed the record date as November 2, 2022. Dividend will be paid on and from November 15, 2022." Nippon Life India Asset Management has announced an equity dividend of 110.00%, or Rs. 11 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The dividend yield in FY22 is 4.10% at the current share price of ₹268.
The company reported revenue from operations of ₹331.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹327.90 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 1%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹267.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹282.80 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of -5%. On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of ₹309 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹304 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 2%. PAT falls -2% YoY, from ₹200.40 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹196.60 Cr in Q2FY23. On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined -4% to ₹206.10 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹ ₹213.70 Cr in Q2FY22.
“We are delighted to provide access to India’s growth story to DWS’ investor base through this association. Long-term track record and deep understanding of the Indian capital market and ETF segment can be leveraged further through this opportunity. I believe such collaboration with DWS can go a long way in attracting global allocations into India" said Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India.
The shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd closed on Friday at ₹268.00 apiece, down by 0.019% from the previous close of ₹268.05. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 36.66% and YTD the scrip has fallen 24.57%.
