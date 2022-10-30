AMC stock shall pay 4 per share dividend soon, yield goes to 4.10% in FY22

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹331.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹327.90 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 1%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹267.60 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹282.80 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of -5%. On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of ₹309 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹304 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 2%. PAT falls -2% YoY, from ₹200.40 Cr in Q2FY22 to ₹196.60 Cr in Q2FY23. On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined -4% to ₹206.10 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹ ₹213.70 Cr in Q2FY22.

