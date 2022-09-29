AMC stock that rallied 150% this year announces 10:1 stock split. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:02 PM IST
Stock split 2022:
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of the asset management company (AMC) Greencrest Financial Services has announced subdivision of shares in the ratio of 10:1 that means one stock of face value ₹10 will now get divided into 10 shares each of face value Re 1 per equity share. The company board also fixed 12th October 2022 as record date for stock split.