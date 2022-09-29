AMC stock that rallied 150% this year announces 10:1 stock split. Details here

About Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

The AMC company is listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and CSE (Calcutta Stock Exchange). As per the information available on the website of the company, it was incorporated in February 1993 as Marigold Glass Industries Limited. IT changed its name to Greencrest Financial Services Limited in May 2013. The company also informs on its website that it is one of the RBI registered non-deposit taking NBFC and is into the business of NBFC activities as well as investing its surplus fund into shares & securities.