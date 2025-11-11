AMC stocks fall up to 3% as equity mutual fund inflows decline for third straight month in October

Nippon Life India AMC, HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI AMC, and the recent entrant on exchanges, Canara Robeco AMC, all traded with losses of up to 3% in Tuesday's intraday session on November 11. This comes as data released by AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) showed that inflows into equity mutual funds slowed further in October.

Equity mutual fund inflows drop 19% in October According to AMFI, equity mutual fund inflows dropped 19% month-on-month (MoM) in October to ₹24,690 crore, marking the third consecutive month of decline. After record inflows of ₹42,702 crore in July, inflows cooled to ₹33,430.37 crore in August and further to ₹30,421 crore in September.

Among the 11 equity mutual fund categories, value/contra funds saw the sharpest decline, falling from ₹2,107.93 crore in September to ₹368.39 crore in October, a drop of around ₹1,739 crore.

This was followed by large-cap funds, where inflows reduced to ₹972 crore from ₹2,319 crore in September, and mid-cap funds, whose inflows fell 25% MoM to ₹3,807 crore. Small-cap funds also lost momentum, declining by ₹3,476 crore, a 20% MoM drop.

Sectoral/thematic funds, however, witnessed a slight increase from ₹1,221 crore to ₹1,366.16 crore.

Notably, Flexi Cap Funds bucked the broader trend, recording a strong rise in inflows to ₹8,928.71 crore in October from ₹7,029.26 crore in September, the highest across all categories.

Meanwhile, debt inflows surged to ₹1.56 lakh crore in October, following two months of withdrawals, as investors appeared to secure their funds in less risky assets.

Among the 16 debt sub-categories, Liquid Funds saw the highest inflows of ₹89,375 crore, followed by Overnight Funds, which recorded inflows of ₹24,050 crore.

Amid the reversal in debt inflows, the total assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at nearly ₹80 lakh crore in October 2025, AMFI data showed.

