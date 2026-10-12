AMC stocks draw attention despite weak Nifty 50 returns; Abakkus’ debut adds to the buzz

Investors facing a weak stock market are increasingly looking to asset management companies (AMCs). Even as the Nifty 50 has struggled this year, several AMC stocks have delivered solid gains, helped by a steady stream of money flowing into mutual funds.
Still, the sector is far from a one-way bet. Stocks such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nippon Life India AMC and ICICI Prudential AMC have outperformed, while HDFC AMC, UTI AMC and Canara Robeco AMC have fallen behind. The gap reflects growing differences in how investors view each company's growth prospects, market share and valuation.