AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania

After months of fighting to avoid bankruptcy, cinema giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rode Wednesday’s trading frenzy to a triple-digit share rise, opening a window for the company to exploit the speculative mania to help survive the pandemic.

The movie theater chain’s shares catapulted 300% on Wednesday as revved-up retail traders bet on AMC as the next meme stock, cheered by posters on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets where newbie investors gathered to encourage each other to fuel GameStop Corp.’s dizzying rally.

“AMC is clearly next," one poster wrote Wednesday, adding several rocket ship emojis. “Double down AMC wooo," another user said.

The company has spent months vying to stay afloat, unable to open its movie theaters to full capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic and starved of fresh content by Hollywood studios that began releasing flicks straight to streaming. Burning cash at a rate of roughly $100 million a month, AMC last month began selling stock to the public with a bankruptcy warning attached, saying that a failure to raise enough capital could mean chapter 11.

On Monday, Chief Executive Adam Aron said the risk of an imminent bankruptcy was “off the table" after investors poured in $917 million in debt and equity financing, though AMC cautioned investors that its future cash needs are still uncertain as no one knows for sure the future course of the coronavirus and its mutating strains.

The announcement sent the stock, beaten down over the pandemic, on a modest rally of nearly 26% to $4.42. That was a pittance next to the stratospheric leap that would come when risk-hungry day traders settled on AMC as another vessel for their speculative bets.

Now the stock has more than quadrupled, closing at $19.90 Wednesday for a market capitalization of $6.75 billion.

The company said Wednesday it sold out its most recent shelf offering of 50 million shares, shortly after the market frenzy kicked off.

“I expect they’ll do another capital raise if it keeps going up," said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. “And if they can get the WallStreetBets crowd to plow their profits from GameStop, they’ll be in a great position," he said, referring to the Reddit-based hotbed for traders to swap ideas and memes online.

While AMC’s debt and equity deals put it on firmer footing, the company still has significant liquidity needs to get through the pandemic, as well as to make a dent in the debt racked up during months of theaters closures.

Wednesday’s surge in market interest creates a huge incentive for AMC to sell additional shares and capitalize on the feverish buying by retail traders to generate capital the company needs to weather the coronavirus that it won’t have to pay back, according to investors and analysts following the matter. There is likely little institutional bid for the stock, given the sudden leap in price and volatility, they said.

Mr. Aron declined to comment on whether the company is considering launching an additional equity raise.

The retail buying came with a heavy dose of nostalgia. On Twitter, #SaveAMC became a popular hashtag where users posted images of theaters, shared memories of high-school movie dates and celebrated the booming stock price.

After seeing the rise of Gamestop, Alexander Sanchez said he was keeping his eyes open for the next stock that could take a similar path. On Wednesday morning, the 28-year-old from Plano, Texas, invested $200 in AMC shares. “I would like movie theaters to survive," Mr. Sanchez said, though that isn’t the reason he bought the shares. Mr. Sanchez started investing in stocks a month ago through the Robinhood app.

The eye-popping rallies in shares of companies like AMC that were once left for dead echoes several head-scratching market moves driven by individual investors in stocks facing even more severe stress. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares soared last year after it filed for bankruptcy, usually a sign that a company’s equity has no value at all.

Sensing opportunity from the market anomaly, Hertz sought and received permission in bankruptcy court to sell up to $500 million in equity to the public before market regulators stepped in. Bankruptcies typically wipe out shareholders, save for rare instances in which the corporate debt can be paid in full with a surplus left for equity.

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain with close to 1,000 cinemas, has borrowed several times since the pandemic began from investors willing to lend on a secured basis, meaning that even if the company were to file for bankruptcy, their investments would almost certainly be covered. Most recently, the company closed on a $100 million secured bond from hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management LP and raised a $400 million loan backed by its U.K.-based Odeon subsidiary.

But with its credit agreements limiting the amount of secured debt that can be issued, AMC’s ability to sell equity has proven key to surviving the pandemic and avoiding bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines late last year boosted AMC’s efforts to sell stock, raising investors’ hopes that a post-pandemic future is in sight, including a return to going to movies and other normal activities.

Since mid-December the company has sold over $800 million of shares, with nearly all of those sales occurring before it became the latest darling of the retail crowd.

With the company’s debt load now more than $6 billion, analysts said AMC would likely hoard any cash raised from selling equity, rather than use it to shrink the balance sheet, at least until moviegoers can safely go to theaters again and business recovers.

Write to Alexander Gladstone at alexander.gladstone@wsj.com and Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

Alexander Sanchez bought AMC shares on Wednesday. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said he bought the shares Thursday. (Corrected on Jan. 27)

