AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania

The movie theater chain’s shares catapulted 300% on Wednesday as revved-up retail traders bet on AMC as the next meme stock, cheered by posters on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets where newbie investors gathered to encourage each other to fuel GameStop Corp.’s dizzying rally.

