Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania
An AMC theatre is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania

5 min read . 12:08 AM IST Alexander Gladstone , The Wall Street Journal

  • The cinema giant’s new designation as a message board meme stock positions it to raise more equity capital to outlast the pandemic

After months of fighting to avoid bankruptcy, cinema giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rode Wednesday’s trading frenzy to a triple-digit share rise, opening a window for the company to exploit the speculative mania to help survive the pandemic.

The movie theater chain’s shares catapulted 300% on Wednesday as revved-up retail traders bet on AMC as the next meme stock, cheered by posters on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets where newbie investors gathered to encourage each other to fuel GameStop Corp.’s dizzying rally.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.