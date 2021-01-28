AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania

AMC’s pandemic survival gets boost from trading mania5 min read . 12:08 AM IST
- The cinema giant’s new designation as a message board meme stock positions it to raise more equity capital to outlast the pandemic
After months of fighting to avoid bankruptcy, cinema giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rode Wednesday’s trading frenzy to a triple-digit share rise, opening a window for the company to exploit the speculative mania to help survive the pandemic.
The movie theater chain’s shares catapulted 300% on Wednesday as revved-up retail traders bet on AMC as the next meme stock, cheered by posters on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets where newbie investors gathered to encourage each other to fuel GameStop Corp.’s dizzying rally.
