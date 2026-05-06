AMD shares jump over 21% to record high after strong Q1 earnings, upbeat outlook

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged 21.2% on Wednesday, 6 May, to around $430.60 apiece after the chipmaker reported solid first-quarter earnings and issued an upbeat outlook for the ongoing quarter as demand continues to soar for chips powering artificial intelligence workloads.

AMD’s first-quarter sales rose to $10.3 billion, up sharply from $7.44 billion a year ago, the company said in a release on Tuesday. Revenue from its Data Centre segment came in at $5.8 billion, up 57% year-on-year, driven by server CPU strength.

Advertisement

AMD has also benefited from renewed demand for its central processing units (CPUs), as these general-purpose chips are increasingly being deployed in systems used to run AI software.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did AMD shares jump significantly? ⌵ AMD shares surged over 21% due to strong first-quarter earnings and an upbeat outlook, driven by soaring demand for chips used in artificial intelligence workloads. Revenue from the Data Centre segment increased by 57% year-on-year. 2 What is driving the growth in AMD's Data Centre segment? ⌵ The growth in AMD's Data Centre segment is primarily driven by the increasing demand for server CPUs, which are being deployed in systems used to run AI software. This segment saw a 57% year-on-year revenue increase. 3 How are major cloud providers utilizing AMD's EPYC processors? ⌵ Leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Tencent have announced new and expanded cloud instances powered by AMD's fifth-generation EPYC processors. Meta is also planning to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs and become a lead customer for upcoming EPYC processors. 4 What is the outlook for the data centre CPU market? ⌵ The data centre CPU market is projected to grow at over 35% annually and is expected to exceed $120 billion by 2030, fueled by the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure. 5 How does AMD compare to Nvidia in the AI chip market? ⌵ While AMD is aggressively targeting the AI infrastructure market, it still trails behind Nvidia in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market for AI data centers. However, investor optimism suggests the AI opportunity is large enough to support multiple players.

The company said the data centre CPU market is expected to grow at more than 35% annually and reach over $120 billion by 2030.

“We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with data centres now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth,” said CEO Lisa Su.

AMD added that it is witnessing strong momentum as inferencing and agentic AI continue to drive rising demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators.

The company also provided strong guidance for the second quarter, with sales and adjusted gross profit projections coming in well above Wall Street consensus. AMD said it expects revenue of about $11.2 billion in Q2, with datacenter revenue up double digits sequentially and server CPUs expected to grow more than 70% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Advanced Micro Devices said it continued to strengthen its data center business during the quarter by expanding compute infrastructure partnerships and deepening strategic collaborations with major global technology players.

The company highlighted that Meta plans to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs, while also becoming a lead customer for AMD’s upcoming sixth-generation EPYC processors.

AMD further said leading cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Tencent, announced new and expanded cloud instances powered by its fifth-generation EPYC processors.

The four cloud-computing giants, often referred to as hyperscalers, have indicated that spending on artificial intelligence is unlikely to slow anytime soon, with their combined outlays now set to surpass $700 billion this year.

AMD shares up 100% Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have rallied nearly 100% so far this year, based on today's high, putting the chipmaker on track to cross the $700 billion market capitalisation mark.

Advertisement

Although AMD still trails far behind rival Nvidia in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market for AI data centres, investors have increasingly poured into AMD on optimism that the artificial intelligence opportunity is large enough to support multiple winners.

Expectations for the chipmaker have surged sharply in recent years. Since the artificial intelligence boom was ignited by OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, Nvidia’s data centre sales have exploded from about $15 billion annually to $194 billion last year, highlighting the scale of the AI infrastructure market that AMD is now aggressively targeting.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.