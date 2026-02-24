AMD stock jumps over 10% in pre-market trading — what is driving the rally?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock surged more than 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday morning after the chipmaker announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with Meta Platforms Inc.

The move could significantly strengthen AMD’s position in the fast-growing artificial intelligence chip market.

Under the agreement, American tech giant Meta will purchase millions of chips from the processor manufacturer over five years. The partnership could also see Meta take an equity stake in AMD, according to multiple reports.

The company had signed a similar pact with OpenAI last year, which was hailed as a vote of confidence in its chips and software, significantly boosting its stock price, Reuters reported.

Details of the partnership The deal is valued at up to $60 billion, and also allows Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram to acquire as much as a 10% stake in the the chip firm, news agency Reuters reported.

AMD has committed to supplying Meta with up to 6 gigawatts worth of graphics processing units (GPUs), the high-performance chips that are fundamental to training and running advanced artificial intelligence systems, AFP reported.

As part of the transaction, AMD has also issued Meta a warrant, a financial derivative product that can later be converted to shares, in this case covering up to 160 million of them.



