AMD stock jumps over 6% pre-market Wall Street as chipmaker forecasts data centre-driven sales growth

US Stocks: US-based multinational chipmaking company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), stock price jumped more than 6% during the pre-market trading session on Wall Street as the chipmaker forecasts data centre-driven sales growth in the next few years.

According to the data collected from MarketWatch, the AMD stock price rose more than 6% to hit a high of $253.62 during the pre-market trading session on Nasdaq, compared to $237.52 at the previous US stock market close.

AMD stock price trend AMD shares are trading more than 8% higher at $267.08 at 9:35 a.m. (EDT) after the US stock market opened on Wednesday, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

AMD stocks closed 2.65% lower at $$237.52 after Tuesday's stock market session. The shares opened for Wednesday's market at 8:00 p.m. (IST), factoring in the daylight savings time in the United States.

The shares of AMD have given US stock market investors more than 191% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 65% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 96.90% in 2025 and are up 9.75% over the last one-month period. However, the shares of the chipmaking company are trading 2.30% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

MarketWatch data also showed that the AMD stock hit its 52-week high level of $267.08, while the 52-week low level stood at $76.48. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $386.69 billion as of the stock market session on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

