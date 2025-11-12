AMD stock jumps over 6% pre-market Wall Street as chipmaker forecasts data centre-driven sales growth

US Stocks: US-based multinational chipmaking company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), stock price jumped more than 6% during the pre-market trading session on Wall Street as the chipmaker forecasts data centre-driven sales growth in the next few years.

According to the data collected from MarketWatch, the AMD stock price rose more than 6% to hit a high of $253.62 during the pre-market trading session on Nasdaq, compared to $237.52 at the previous US stock market close.

AMD stock price trend AMD shares are trading more than 8% higher at $267.08 at 9:35 a.m. (EDT) after the US stock market opened on Wednesday, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

AMD stocks closed 2.65% lower at $$237.52 after Tuesday's stock market session. The shares opened for Wednesday's market at 8:00 p.m. (IST), factoring in the daylight savings time in the United States.

The shares of AMD have given US stock market investors more than 191% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 65% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 96.90% in 2025 and are up 9.75% over the last one-month period. However, the shares of the chipmaking company are trading 2.30% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

MarketWatch data also showed that the AMD stock hit its 52-week high level of $267.08, while the 52-week low level stood at $76.48. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $386.69 billion as of the stock market session on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.